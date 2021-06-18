Higher Secondary Results: Parliament reveals ‘student friendly’ assessment system for higher secondary

#Kolkata: The final assessment of Higher Secondary evaluation will be based on the results of Secondary and XI. The West Bengal Sikhsa Samsad informed on Friday. The parliament gave details of how the assessment will be done. It has been informed that the highest marks of 4 out of 6 subjects of 2019 secondary will be seen. 40 percent of the number obtained will be added to the final result of the board examination of 12 classes. With this, the results of the annual examination of class XI of 2020 will be added. In that case also 80 percent of the result will be added.

At the same time, the Parliament has informed that if any student is not satisfied with the assessment and the result, they will be given the opportunity to take the written test in the coming days. And in that case that result will be considered as the result of his high school.

The four subjects with the highest marks in the medium of 2019 are 40 per cent above the highest marks and the marks obtained in the annual examination (theory) of class XI in 2020 are 60 per cent. This formula will evaluate the high school. If the students are not satisfied with the assessment in both secondary and higher secondary, the written test will be taken if the situation is normal. However, in that case, the number obtained in the written test will be considered final. The assessment number will not be effective in that case.

Secondary and high school exams have already been canceled due to Corona situation. The state government is thinking about how the results will be released on the basis of the assessment. The decision was announced on Friday.