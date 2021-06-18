Hot in the vote, even after the vote! Nandigram-vote case to be heard in High Court today – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: The water of Nandigram is in the High Court this time. Election petition by Mamata Banerjee challenging the results of Nandigram. Today, the hearing is scheduled to be held in the single bench of Justice Kaushik Chand on Friday.

Nandigram of Ekushey. The vote is hot. Even after the vote. The water of Nandigram is now in the Calcutta High Court. According to sources, Mamata Banerjee has filed a case in the High Court challenging the Nandigram verdict. Trinamool candidate from Nandigram has filed an election petition in the High Court Cases have been filed under Sections 60, 70A, 61, 100 and 123 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. It has been alleged to the court that Shuvendu Adhikari paid bribe. Exerted influence. Has spread hatred among the people. Asked for votes on the basis of religion. Took the help of government officials and occupied the booth.

The role of the returning officer has also been questioned in the case. Allegedly, there were multiple discrepancies and fraud during the May 2 count. So Mamata Banerjee and her party colleagues demanded a recount. However, the Returning Officer dismissed the RG without any reason. By signing the 21C form, Shuvendu declared Adhikari the winner. There were also allegations of fraud in the application form, how many votes were matched and the 18C form related to the counting. Voting took place in Nandigram in complete violation of the constitution and law. According to Section 100 of the Representation of the People Act, there are sufficient reasons to annul the Nandigram Center vote.

If there is a complaint about the result of the vote, the election petition has to be submitted within 45 days The results of the state polls were released on May 2 Within 45 days, an election petition has been filed in the High Court

Even on the day of counting, there is tension in Nandigram. Snake Ludo game. Never go ahead Mamata. Never Shuvendu. In the end, Shuvendu Adhikari was declared the winner. Although the Trinamool demanded a recount, the Returning Officer did not agree. Mamata made an explosive complaint on May 3. He said he had received an SMS from someone, further wrote that there would have been a life threat if a recount had been ordered. See you all. I will not say who sent the SMS.

In addition, Mamata became vocal in one allegation after another. He said, everyone has seen what kind of voting is taking place in Nandigram. Fruit day had 40 minutes of load shedding, server down, EVM switched on, one fruit everywhere, and different fruit in Nandigram. De Cannot stop me …. That EVM should be kept separate, not distorted, forensic test of EVM should be done. The two observers were not neutral. What is this …!

The day after the results were announced, the Trinamool candidate from Nandigram warned to go to court. The same is the case in the High Court. Nandigram BJP MLA Shuvendu Adhikari’s lawyer claims that they do not know anything about this. They were not given the documents related to the election petition The hearing is scheduled to be held in a single bench of Justice Kaushik Chand on Friday