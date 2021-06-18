Kunwal Ghosh slams Shovan Chatterjee and Baishakhi Banerjee against their video messages– News18 Bangla

VENKATESWAR LAHIRI

#Kolkata: Again video message Shovon-Baishakhi. Sometimes by name and sometimes without name, this time their target is Kunal Ghosh. Attack Ratna too (Ratna Chatterjee). In a video message on Friday, Baishakhi Banerjee said, “He is not the spokesperson of TMC, it seems that he has now become the spokesperson of Ratnadevi.” Following the recent remarks of Shovon-Baishakhi, Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh called them ‘Glaxo Baby’ and ‘Fultusi’ and said, ‘Padma, Didimani seized from house to house’ and marched before the vote. Now the grassroots leaders are going door to door again.

Kunal, one of the general secretaries of the Trinamool state, does not want to pay special attention to Shovan Chatterjee’s sarcasm in today’s video message. He replied harshly, ‘I was in prison with my head held high. I did not go to BJP to survive from CBI like him. No matter how hard he tries to avoid imprisonment, imprisonment is inevitable. ‘ Shovan said in a video message about Kunal, ‘He is a cheater. He spent a long time in jail. Class Ten pass. Kunal Ghosh has no credibility. In response, Kunal did not allow Shovon to attack in scurrilous language. He said, ‘The people of Bengal will soon know who the cheater is. I will send him 36 books written by me. He may not be able to read and understand, so he should read with his girlfriend and understand the meaning. ‘

Only time will tell what action will be taken against Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay and Shovon Chatterjee in the face of slander or propaganda against him on social media, Kunal said. In the video message of the day, Shovon also taunted Ratna Chatterjee as ‘well frog’. Incidentally, on Wednesday, Baishakhi Banerjee wrote to the Kolkata Police Commissioner that he had been threatened by Ratna Chatterjee in various ways. He wrote, ‘I am terrified of this incident. She is now not only the leader of a ruling party, but also a legislator. Influential. So I let you know the details of multiple complaints through this letter. I hope you will take this letter of mine seriously. ‘ After Wednesday, Shovon Chatterjee and Baishakhi Bandyopadhyay again lodged a written complaint with the CP of Kolkata Police. “Ratna Chattopadhyay may bring false charges of murder against me,” the letter drew the attention of the Calcutta Police CP.