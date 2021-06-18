June 18, 2021

Madhyamik 2021 evaluation process announced by secondary board Ninth-tenth result combined secondary marksheet, evaluation method of announcement board – News18 Bangla

admin


#Kolkata: The results of the ninth class annual examination and the results of the tenth class school examination or internal assessment will be combined to form the marksheet of the secondary candidates. Kalyanmoy Gangopadhyay, President of the Board of Secondary Education, made this announcement on this day However, if they are not satisfied with this assessment, the students will get the opportunity to sit for the written test in the future

He said, ‘There are 8 marksheets in class nine school The Marks Board of Internal Assessment 2020 has 8 The marksheet of secondary examination will be prepared with equal importance to these two numbers

The Board President further said that the marksheet will be prepared with equal importance to the marks obtained in Class Nine and Class Ten. If no student is satisfied with this assessment, then if the situation improves, the concerned students will get a chance to sit for the exam. But in that case the result of that written test will be the final 6 Secondary results will be published in July

Details coming …

Source link

