Nandigram recount case judge ‘BJPdardi’? Derek Kunal’s question with ‘proof’ …

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has filed a case in the Kolkata High Court seeking a recount of the Nandigram vote. However, the case has been raised in the court of the judge, he has created controversy. It may be mentioned that the hearing of this case was postponed by Justice Kausik Chanda. It was then that Justice Kaushik Chand was accused of being close to the BJP. He attended Dilip Ghosh’s meeting, alleging that Trinamool Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien also posted two pictures.

After Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool came to power for the third time in Bengal with 213 seats, the commission rejected the request for recount in Nandigram. Then the Trinamool supremo decided to go to court with this.

As usual, 45 days after the announcement of the results, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again filed a case in the High Court against the Nandigram issue. The trial was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday. But the hearing of the case was adjourned till next Thursday. The case was scheduled to be heard in the court of High Court Justice Kaushik Chand. But it backfires. The case is set to be heard again on Thursday next week.

Shortly after the case was dropped, Trinamool MPs Derek and Bryan and Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh questioned the judge’s political position. It is alleged that High Court Justice Kaushik Chandra is close to the BJP. And that is why the hearing of Nandigram case has been postponed. Derek also posted a picture on Twitter as proof of this allegation. Posting two pictures of a BJP meeting, Derek raised the question, ‘Who is the person identified in the picture? Is this Justice Kaushik Chand of Calcutta High Court? ‘ Later, a section of the grassroots including Derek raised the question as to why the Nandigram case was filed in the court of this judge. In one of those pictures, a person sitting next to Dilip Ghosh is marked with a circle. In the other picture, Dilip Ghosh is giving a speech, identifying a person sitting there.

Who is that person ‘circled’ in both pics? Is he Justice Kaushik Chanda of Calcutta High Court? Has he been assigned to hear the Nandigram election case? Can the judiciary sink any lower? pic.twitter.com/cBbazffZ35– Derek O’Brien | Derek O’Brien (erederekobrienmp) June 18, 2021

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also posted the same picture from his Twitter account. Posting the photo, he wrote, “Justice Kaushik Chanda is a BJP supporter. Will the Nandigram case remain neutral in his hands? Please, Justice Chanda leave the case.” Kunal Ghosh also expressed fears that the case would lose its neutrality in Kaushik Chandra’s court.

Justice Kaushik Chanda is a BJP supporter. Will the Nandigram case remain neutral in his hands? Request, Justice Chand leave the case.AMamataOfficial abhishekaitc @AITCofficial #nandigram pic.twitter.com/zvCHjWPI61 – Kunal Ghosh (unKunalGhoshAgain) June 18, 2021

Sources said that the picture posted by the Trinamool spokesperson was part of a meeting of the BJP’s law cell. Dilip Ghosh is also seen speaking there and High Court Judge Kaushik Chandra is seen sitting in the guest seat.