June 18, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Nandigram recount case judge ‘BJPdardi’? Derek Kunal’s question with ‘proof’ …

3 min read
1 hour ago admin


#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has filed a case in the Kolkata High Court seeking a recount of the Nandigram vote. However, the case has been raised in the court of the judge, he has created controversy. It may be mentioned that the hearing of this case was postponed by Justice Kausik Chanda. It was then that Justice Kaushik Chand was accused of being close to the BJP. He attended Dilip Ghosh’s meeting, alleging that Trinamool Congress MP in the Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien also posted two pictures.

After Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool came to power for the third time in Bengal with 213 seats, the commission rejected the request for recount in Nandigram. Then the Trinamool supremo decided to go to court with this.

As usual, 45 days after the announcement of the results, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee again filed a case in the High Court against the Nandigram issue. The trial was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Friday. But the hearing of the case was adjourned till next Thursday. The case was scheduled to be heard in the court of High Court Justice Kaushik Chand. But it backfires. The case is set to be heard again on Thursday next week.

Shortly after the case was dropped, Trinamool MPs Derek and Bryan and Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh questioned the judge’s political position. It is alleged that High Court Justice Kaushik Chandra is close to the BJP. And that is why the hearing of Nandigram case has been postponed. Derek also posted a picture on Twitter as proof of this allegation. Posting two pictures of a BJP meeting, Derek raised the question, ‘Who is the person identified in the picture? Is this Justice Kaushik Chand of Calcutta High Court? ‘ Later, a section of the grassroots including Derek raised the question as to why the Nandigram case was filed in the court of this judge. In one of those pictures, a person sitting next to Dilip Ghosh is marked with a circle. In the other picture, Dilip Ghosh is giving a speech, identifying a person sitting there.

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also posted the same picture from his Twitter account. Posting the photo, he wrote, “Justice Kaushik Chanda is a BJP supporter. Will the Nandigram case remain neutral in his hands? Please, Justice Chanda leave the case.” Kunal Ghosh also expressed fears that the case would lose its neutrality in Kaushik Chandra’s court.

Sources said that the picture posted by the Trinamool spokesperson was part of a meeting of the BJP’s law cell. Dilip Ghosh is also seen speaking there and High Court Judge Kaushik Chandra is seen sitting in the guest seat.





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Madhyamik 2021 evaluation process announced by secondary board Ninth-tenth result combined secondary marksheet, evaluation method of announcement board – News18 Bangla

29 mins ago admin
2 min read

Madhyamik 2021 evaluation process announced by secondary board Ninth-tenth result combined secondary marksheet, evaluation method of announcement board – News18 Bangla

29 mins ago admin
3 min read

Was an active member of the BJP? Mamata’s lawyer wrote a letter to remove the judge in the Nandigram case

33 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Madhyamik 2021 evaluation process announced by secondary board Ninth-tenth result combined secondary marksheet, evaluation method of announcement board – News18 Bangla

29 mins ago admin
2 min read

Madhyamik 2021 evaluation process announced by secondary board Ninth-tenth result combined secondary marksheet, evaluation method of announcement board – News18 Bangla

29 mins ago admin
3 min read

Was an active member of the BJP? Mamata’s lawyer wrote a letter to remove the judge in the Nandigram case

33 mins ago admin
3 min read

Nandigram recount case judge ‘BJPdardi’? Derek Kunal’s question with ‘proof’ …

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.