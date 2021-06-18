Strict restrictions-vaccination is a ‘game changer’? Find out the Corona situation in the state today …– News18 Bengali

Strict restrictions-vaccination is a ‘game changer’? Find out the Corona situation in the state today …– News18 Bengali2 min read
The state’s daily corona (COVID-19) infection has dropped below 3,000. The second wave of Covid on April 9, the daily corona infection, crossed the 3,000 mark.
* The state’s daily corona (COVID-19) infection has dropped below 3,000. The second wave of Covid on April 9, the daily corona infection, crossed the 3,000 mark. Since then it has gradually increased. File image.
* According to the West Bengal Heath Department bulletin, the number of corona cases in the last 24 hours is 2.6. The infection rate is 5.04 percent. File image.
* The number of infected in Kolkata is 26. In the last 24 hours, 38 people have been infected with corona in North 24 Parganas. The number of victims in Howrah, Hooghly and South 24 Parganas is 165, 162 and 179 respectively. At present, 22,791 people are active in the state. File image.
* In the last 24 hours, 57 people have died in COVID (West Bengal). The death toll in Kolkata and North 24 Parganas is 11 and 15, respectively. 4 people died in South 24 Parganas. The death toll in Howrah and Hughli was 2 and 3 respectively. File image.
* In the last 24 hours, 2 thousand 112 people have become coronavirus free in the state. The recovery rate so far is 98.30%. File image.