Suvendu Adhikari writes to speaker of West Bengal assembly for removal of Mukul Roy as MLA Mukul demands dismissal of MLA’s post, submits letter to Assembly Speaker Shuvendur – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari has written a letter to Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee demanding the dismissal of Mukul Roy as MLA. On the same day, the notice was submitted to the office of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on behalf of Shuvendu Adhikari. Mukul Roy left the BJP last Friday and joined the Trinamool Mukul won the assembly election from Krishnanagar North Center

Shuvendu 7 has written a letter to take immediate action against Mukul It has also been claimed that Mukul Roy has voluntarily resigned from the BJP and joined the grassroots. This is the reason why the anti-defection law has demanded the dismissal of Mukul’s MLA post

As per the rules, after receiving this notice, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly will scrutinize it After that he will call both the parties for hearing But only the speaker has the power to decide how long the hearing will last As a result, no matter how quickly the BJP demands a speedy settlement, it is up to the principal to decide how long it will take.

On Monday, Shuvendu Adhikari warned that if Mukul Roy did not step down as MLA within 24 hours, he would be given a notice to apply anti-defection law. Shuvendu returned to the assembly on Thursday as the principal’s office was closed In the end, the principal’s personal secretary took notice on this day