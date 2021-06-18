West Bengal SSC to recruit librarians in schools after 8 years arc tc– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Librarians will be recruited in state schools again after 2013. The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has said it will issue a notification in this regard soon. It has also been informed that Group C and Group D staff will also be recruited in government schools. It is learned that school inspectors and regional chairmen of different areas have already been directed to collect the vacancies. The list has to be sent to the central office of SSC by June 25.

According to sources, Education Minister Bratya Basu has already directed the commission to start recruiting librarians. The total number of vacancies in library posts in the state is more than 1000. Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Science. The test will be in two steps. The first is Preliminary and the second is Main. However, no official guidelines have been issued yet.

Meanwhile, the government has not yet given any details about the appointment of education workers in Group C and D posts. Through this, SSC is starting the recruitment process again in at least 15,000 schools in the state including upper primary, secondary and higher secondary. Incidentally, the last notification for this post was issued in 2012. Overall, the recruitment process ended in 2013.

Meanwhile, the process of recruitment of teachers in upper primary schools in the state is still stuck in legal complications. The commission had earlier asked the High Court for four weeks to announce the interview dates of the candidates who had passed the written test. But that deadline has already passed. On the other hand, the Calcutta High Court has set a deadline of July 31 for the appointment of teachers in the Upper Primary. Meanwhile, the court has directed to complete the recruitment process.