West Bengal Weather Update rain forecast till weekend yellow and orange alert in different districts

#Kolkata: The rains that started on Wednesday, the holy Ashar, continued on Thursday, the second day of Ashar. It’s raining all night. Even on Friday morning, the roads in Kolkata are full of water. It is raining continuously. According to the Meteorological Department (West Bengal Weather Update), a cyclonic circulation is prevailing over West Bengal and adjoining areas in the Ganges. The monsoon is also very active, drawing a large amount of water vapor from the Bay of Bengal. Due to which heavy rains are forecast in large areas of different districts of the state till June 19.

The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rains with thundershowers in most parts of West Bengal till June 16. By June 19, there may be light to moderate rains with thunderstorms, mainly in the Himalayan adjoining West Bengal and the Gangetic districts of West Bengal.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange warning. Heavy to very heavy rains were forecast in North and South 24 Parganas, West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Darjeeling and Kalipampong districts on Thursday. Heavy rain warning has been issued for Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, Jhargram, Nadia, East and West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpur and Malda districts.

Orange warnings have been issued in several districts for Friday, June 18. The districts which are likely to receive heavy rains are Murshidabad, Birbhum, West Burdwan, Bankura and Purulia. Yellow Warning has been issued for Kolkata, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar.

Yellow Warning has been issued for Saturday, June 19 in Murshidabad, Birbhum, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Kochbihar and Alipurduar districts. Winds will blow in the North Bay. Therefore, a yellow warning has been issued to the fishermen not to go fishing in the sea till Friday, June 18.

According to the Meteorological Department, the situation will improve from Sunday, June 20. At the same time, the amount of rainfall in North and South Bengal is predicted to decrease significantly.