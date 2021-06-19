Back to the royal visit of the governor! The question still is why he is in Delhi

#NewDelhi: Shahi meeting at last? The governor tweeted about the possibility. Before returning to Kolkata today, the Governor can go to Home Minister Amit Shah’s house and talk to him. After that he will leave for Kolkata.

The governor was scheduled to return to the state on Friday as per the pre-arranged schedule. According to sources, Amit Shah could not give time to Amit Shah on Friday. That is why the governor decided to wait one more day.

Governor’s tweet

Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will call on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah @AmitShah at his official residence at 11 am today before returning to Kolkata in the afternoon. – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) June 19, 2021

What is the agenda of the Amit Shah-Governor meeting? A large section thinks that the governor wants to inform the Home Ministry about the post-election violence. There is another like. Many say there are enough questions about whether the governor will remain in office in West Bengal. Within the BJP, there is an air of opposition to the governor’s over-activity. Because several leaders think that his pro-BJP remarks and attitude have gone against the BJP. Mamata Banerjee has already sent several letters to the Prime Minister asking him to remove her. There is even speculation that the governor’s close associates no longer want him to stay in the state.

Moreover, the political circles are not ruling out the possibility of reshuffling the governor like the cabinet reshuffle on the part of the Center. Speculation about whether the governor went to Delhi to understand the wind.

During the visit, the Governor met President Ramnath Kobind. He spoke to Binoy Sahasrabuddha, a BJP MP from the Rajya Sabha and president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. Adhir Chowdhury had a courtesy meeting with him. The country’s Comptroller and Auditor General Girish Chandra Murmur was also seen.