Behala Belgharia Expressway at the beginning of monsoon, death trap across the road

#Kolkata: Behala Belgharia Expressway at the beginning of the monsoon. The condition of the lanes on both sides of the road between the airport and Dakshineswar is so bad that accidents are frequent, locals complain. Besides, locals are reporting more accidents due to the way bikes, cars and lorries are parked in front of shops on both sides of the road in the evening.

The most important road is Belgharia Expressway. Dakshineswar is connected to the airport through this expressway. Although it was originally included in the national highway, it is now being maintained by the state’s highway division. Whether it is Bangladesh or Siliguri, cars from Assam travel on this expressway. As a result, everyone has to face the ultimate difficulty as this very important road is in a dilapidated condition.

On the road from Dakshineswar to the airport, about 2 km above the road in front of the Baranagar metro station, there are ditches in various places. The subway near Baranagar station in the opposite lane also has multiple ditches. The condition of the road opposite this subway is so bad that it takes 10 minutes to cross the road in 40 seconds. The roof of the subway is leaking and water is constantly falling.

Multiple large potholes have been created in the road. And this is where car parts are broken every day. As a result, cars are standing on the road everyday. It takes a long time to move the car because there is no crane in time. As a result, everyone has to face daily traffic jams. Locals and victims are questioning when this situation will change. The Highway Division of the Public Works Department is currently in charge of the maintenance of the expressway. According to them, the road work will start soon. Patch work will be done. When the rains go away, the whole road will be worked.