Chance of heavy rain from north to south today! The administration is counting the frown of lightning
It has been an active monsoon in Bengal since the first day of Asadhasya. Due to the whirlwind on one side and the water breeze coming from the Bay of Bengal on the other side, incessant rain will continue in Bengal even on Saturday. According to the meteorological department, the rain may decrease from Sunday. But before that, there will be heavy to very heavy rains across the state. There is also the fear of lightning.