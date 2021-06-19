If the fee is not paid, the name of the student will not be cut, the parents are relieved by the verdict of the High Court

#Kolkata: Great relief to the parents in the cowardly situation A division bench of Justices Indraprasanna Mukhopadhyay and Mausumi Bhattacharya directed the authorities not to cancel a student’s class or remove his name from the school even if the school fees are in arrears or cannot be paid in full. No action that endangers the future of the students can be taken without the permission of the High Court, the directive said. The next hearing of the case is on July 2. Until then, the verdict will remain in effect.

Classes have been closed for a long time in school and college. Students have become accustomed to online classes. No hassle of transportation, no classroom, no practical way. However, it was alleged that many educational institutions have increased fees in the corona situation. The financial situation of many parents has been miserable due to this cowardly push. So not everyone could accept the fee increase. Parents protested outside many schools. Many private schools have threatened to retaliate. The parents wanted the school authorities to be a little more humane.

A public interest litigation was filed in this regard. On the basis of which the High Court has given this verdict. The state’s top court ruling has made it clear that no educational institution in the state will be able to exclude a student from the curriculum for Facebook, given the Covid situation. If there is no hearing, the decision will remain in force till July 31 or the next hearing of the case on July 2.