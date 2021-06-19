Mamata vs Suvendu: mamata banerjee may attend nandigram case virtual hearing on 24th june

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (AITMC) is in power for the third time in the state. CM Mamata Bndyopadhyay again won the election by a huge margin. The political battle was in the EVM. There is a fight even after the vote, but it is legal. The high voltage battle of the two wars is now in the court yard. And again that Nandigram is in sight. Mamata vs Shuvendu’s high voltage match is now in the election petition. A bench of Justice Kaushik Chander sought time to hear the case. The hearing date has been fixed for June 24. Justice Kaushik Chanda has summoned the report of the original side of the register. According to the lawyers, this is a very systematic matter. No decision can be reached in the case right now.

According to sources, the Trinamool Congress candidate from Nandigram may be present virtually with the lawyer on June 24. Trinamool Congress candidates from Balrampur, Maina, Goghat and Bangaon South have filed cases challenging not only Nandigram but also Assembly results. Former Western Development Minister Shantiram Mahat lost to the BJP candidate by a margin of less than 500. Shantiram’s lawyer Lalit Mahat said, “Justice Shubhashis Dasgupta has accepted their plea.

Trinamool Congress candidate Sangram Kumar Dalui lost the autopsy by 1280 votes to BJP candidate Ashok Dinder. Sangram Kumar Dolui filed the election petition. The court has accepted the case. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh has fixed June 25 for the hearing. Trinamool Congress candidate Alorani Sarkar of Bangaon South Assembly constituency lost to BJP candidate Swapan Majumder in the 2004 elections. So the Alorani government filed an election petition. The court on Friday directed Swapan Majumder to send a notice within two weeks so that he can file an affidavit. The next hearing on July 16 was ordered by Justice Vivek Chowdhury.

Trinamool Congress candidate Manas Majumder of Goghat Assembly lost by 4148 votes to BJP candidate Bishwanath Karak. Manas Majumder filed the election petition. The court has directed to send a notice to Bishwanath Karak. Justice Shuvra Ghosh has fixed July 9 for the next hearing.

ARNAB HAZRA