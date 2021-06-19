mother of former chief secretary alapan bandyopadhyay passed away | Banerjee’s mother mourns the death of Banerjee’s mother – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Former Chief Secretary of the state Alapan Banerjee’s family is in mourning again. After his brother, this time he lost his mother, Chief Adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He breathed his last on Saturday morning at a private hospital adjacent to the bypass. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar mourned his passing. According to hospital sources, Alapana Banerjee’s mother was suffering from various ailments due to old age.

Alapana Banerjee was attacked by Corona. He recovered and joined the work. But recently he lost his brother journalist Anjan Banerjee. He also contracted coronavirus. On this day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar mourned the death of Alapan Bandyopadhyay’s mother. In a tweet, the governor wrote, “I am saddened by the death of Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, mother of former Chief Secretary Alapan Banerjee and mother-in-law of Vice Chancellor of Calcutta University.” I pray to God for the peace of the disembodied soul. My condolences to his family, friends and relatives. ”