The grassroots building is being decorated, what will be the new look of the headquarters!

#Kolkata: There was never enough space for a press conference. When the workers came from the district, they had to think about the place to stay. Many places needed care and repairs. After the big victory in the Ekushey election, the Trinamool building is finally being renovated. His survey was also done on Friday. In the near future, the grassroots building of Tiljala will have four floors. Mamata Banerjee had hinted at the expansion of Trinamool Bhavan on June 5, this time the work will start.

On May 20, 2002, the Trinamool Bhaban was constructed next to the bypass. The team was small then, the power was very limited. Now the team in Culver has grown a lot. Winning three times in a row has proved how tough the bottom line of the team is. On top of that, the party wants to expand in the national context. So, like the other five national teams, I want a shiny headquarters. According to sources, the old building will be expanded keeping these aspects in mind. There will be 4 floors to accommodate the space.

That way the grassroots building will be arranged

There will be a separate room for each branch.

There will be rooms for the top leaders of the organization.

Seating for staff from the district.

There will be a press conference room. Virtual meeting arrangements.

There will also be a hall and conference room for group meetings.

A canteen will be built where the team workers will get cheap food.

Like the political elite, there is a tactical political message behind this expansion of the Trinamool building. The party is trying to explain in the grassroots register. Growing organization. Contact with the district workers is being increased so that the district workers can come and stay at the Trinamool Bhaban at night. Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself announced that she would pay attention to the government as well as the party in 2019. Since then, the organization has been thinking deeply. Now, after the voting meter, several separate cells have also been activated. Saini Ghosh of Raj Chakraborty is constantly coming to Trinamool Bhaban. This expansion is due to the fact that each department can work from an open space while maintaining coordination. Moreover, the party headquarters also wants to increase the campaign. The communication system is also smooth as it is located on the side of the bypass. The metro station is in front. As a result communication will be more convenient. The Trinamool Bhaban will be given a new and shiny corporate look keeping all aspects in mind.