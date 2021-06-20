June 20, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

‘Be well, Bapi’! Prosenjit pays homage to ‘first teacher’ father on social media! Photo collage …– News18 Bengali

1 min read
8 mins ago admin


Then he returned to celluloid in 1983. He made his debut as the first hero in ‘Two Leaves’. Released in 1986, Amar Sangi is one of his most hit films. And then one milestone after another! Prosenjit has acted in Rituparno Ghosh’s 19th April, Utsav, Chokher Bali, Dosar, Khela and The Last Lear. He has also done one box office hit commercial after another. The success of all the great films like ‘Autograph’, ‘Ex’, ‘Anonymous Father’, ‘Eldest Son’ is also in his sleeve today. Photo: Collected





Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

Governor of Bengal stepping on the President! Trinamool said to learn the lesson of respect

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Petrol Diesel Price: Petrol, Diesel in Kolkata! Where is the fuel price in the country, how much?

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

The background is being made, after the comments of Uddhab-Adhir, the movement in Didi’s ‘Let’s go to Delhi’ …

3 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

1 min read

‘Be well, Bapi’! Prosenjit pays homage to ‘first teacher’ father on social media! Photo collage …– News18 Bengali

8 mins ago admin
3 min read

Governor of Bengal stepping on the President! Trinamool said to learn the lesson of respect

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Petrol Diesel Price: Petrol, Diesel in Kolkata! Where is the fuel price in the country, how much?

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

The background is being made, after the comments of Uddhab-Adhir, the movement in Didi’s ‘Let’s go to Delhi’ …

3 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.