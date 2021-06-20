‘Be well, Bapi’! Prosenjit pays homage to ‘first teacher’ father on social media! Photo collage …– News18 Bengali

Then he returned to celluloid in 1983. He made his debut as the first hero in ‘Two Leaves’. Released in 1986, Amar Sangi is one of his most hit films. And then one milestone after another! Prosenjit has acted in Rituparno Ghosh’s 19th April, Utsav, Chokher Bali, Dosar, Khela and The Last Lear. He has also done one box office hit commercial after another. The success of all the great films like ‘Autograph’, ‘Ex’, ‘Anonymous Father’, ‘Eldest Son’ is also in his sleeve today. Photo: Collected