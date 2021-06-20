Dilip Ghosh: Recount-issue, Gerua camp on the way to counter High Court? What did Dilip Ghosh say?

#Kolkata: There is growing political speculation about the Nandigram Repolling. As per the decision taken after the Assembly Election 2021, CM Mamata Banerjee went to court to demand recount of the election epicenter and her constituency. This time, the Bengal BJP Shibir retaliated with the same demand. The BJP said it would go to court on the issue on Saturday. On Saturday, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh said the BJP would file a case in the High Court seeking recount of seats it had lost by a narrow margin. BJP lawyers are preparing in this regard.

On the same day, Dilip Ghosh said, “We will file a petition in the court seeking recount of all the seats we lost in a short span of time. We will file an election petition. There is still time. Our lawyers are looking into all aspects. They will file a petition very soon.”

BJP sources claimed that they have lost at least 50 seats in the state by a narrow margin. Not only that, the Gerua camp alleges that the grassroots ‘gangster forces’ took over the counting center in broad daylight. BJP agents were expelled. Preparations are underway to apply for recount in those seats.

In this context, the Trinamool Shibir did not stop mocking the BJP Shibir. State Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said, “BJP leaders said they would win 200 seats. If recounted this time, the rate gap will not widen further.”

Incidentally, after the results of the assembly elections were announced, BJP workers and supporters started demanding recount in the remaining constituencies, citing the events in Nandigram. The BJP state leadership also reassured party workers that they were thinking of demanding a recount. However, no legal action has been taken against them. But is this their initiative to be at the door of Mamata Banerjee court? Political circles are raising questions.