John Barla calls for separate North Bengal, returns from Delhi to Darjeeling base Dhankhar! – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: BJP MP John Barla has demanded to make North Bengal a Union Territory. KLO chief Jiban Singh also recently lashed out at the state government in a video message for various reasons. In this situation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will pay a visit to North Bengal (North Bengal Visit) on Thursday morning. But in the end, the top echelons of the administration said that the visit has been postponed for several reasons. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is going to visit North Bengal in such an atmosphere.

WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will be from tomorrow on a week long visit to North Bengal. Governor Dhankhar will be reaching Bagdogra Airport on June 21 at 1.40 PM and after brief media interaction will proceed to Darjeeling with stop over at Kurseong. – Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (jdhankhar1) June 20, 2021

According to the governor’s Twitter account on Sunday afternoon, the governor will leave for North Bengal on Monday. He will stay in North Bengal for the next seven days. He will reach Bagdogra on June 21 at 1.40 pm. From there Dhankhar will go to Darjeeling via Kalimpong. The governor is scheduled to hold a press conference in Bagdogra.

Incidentally, the governor visited Delhi last Tuesday. There, he met several Union ministers and leaders, including the President and the Chairman of the Human Rights Commission. Although he did not say anything specific about the governor’s visit to Delhi, Raj Bhavan sources said he went to Delhi to submit reports on ‘post-vote violence’ and state law and order. Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Shuvendu Adhikari went to Delhi a few days before the Governor left. After meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Shuvendu claimed that the situation in Bengal was worse than the reasons for the issuance of Article 357. The state government is not abiding by the constitution or the law. BJP MP Arjun Singh also demanded the promulgation of Section 357 at a party meeting in Kolkata.

It was earlier revealed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wanted to remove the governor. A few days ago, the Chief Minister himself made it clear that he had already sent several letters to the Prime Minister demanding the removal of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. In the meantime, the Governor’s wife met President Ramnath Kobind during his visit to Delhi. He also went to Union Home Minister Amit Shah at night. This time the governor is on a visit to North Bengal in that atmosphere.