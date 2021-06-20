Petrol Diesel Price: Petrol, Diesel in Kolkata! Where is the fuel price in the country, how much?

#Kolkata: Petro Price Hike. Sunday’s rate says Kolkata again Petrol-Diesel Price is going to drive a century in the city. Fuel prices have continued to rise in the country for some time. It is seen that as soon as the voting period ends in several states in 2021, the state-owned companies are increasing the price of fuel, which depends on the price of fuel in the international market (Petro Price Hike). Petrol and diesel prices rose in the country on Sunday as usual. Let’s take a look at today’s petrol and diesel prices in metro cities including Kolkata.

Kolkata:

In Kolkata, the price of petrol has gone up by 26 paise per liter. The price of diesel in the city has also increased by 26 paise per liter. As a result, the price of petrol in Kolkata is 98 rupees 12 paise. Diesel price is 90 paise 72 paise.

Delhi:

In Delhi, the price of petrol is Tk 98.22 per liter. The price of diesel is Tk 7.98 per liter. The price of a 14.2 kg cylinder of cooking gas is 809 rupees.

Mumbai:

Petrol prices are running at 100 per cent in Mysore, Mumbai. In Mumbai, the price of petrol has gone up to Rs 103.36 per liter. Diesel is priced at Rs 95.44. The price of cooking gas is Rs 609 per 14.2 kg cylinder. Meanwhile, in Bhopal, petrol costs Rs 105.43 per liter and diesel Rs 96.75 per liter.

Chennai:

In this southern metro city, the price of 1 liter of petrol is 96.40 rupees. The price of diesel is Rs 92.56 per liter. The price of cooking gas stands at Tk 625 per 14.2 kg cylinder.

Bangalore:

On the other hand, in Bangalore, Karnataka, the price of cooking gas is Rs 612 per 14.2 kg cylinder. The price of petrol in this city is 100.46 rupees. The price of diesel is 93.26 rupees per liter.

Meanwhile, the transport companies have been facing a lot of problems due to the continuous increase in petrol and diesel prices in the country. On the one hand, the state governments are not approving the increase in rent in the Corona situation. On the other hand, it is becoming difficult for them to run government and private services. Naturally, the bus owners are demanding an increase in fares. Private bus incidents in the state have repeatedly raised this demand.