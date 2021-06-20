Routine made, which leaders will be present in the grassroots building?

#Kolkata: After the bad results in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the importance of the roster began to grow at the grassroots level. Party leader and vote strategist Prashant Kishore created a roster for party leaders. Following that roster, the leaders of the ruling party started sitting in the Trinamool Bhaban on the side of the bypass till the 2021 assembly elections. Speaking to the media, the representatives of the ruling party stated the position of the party. Just like that, he is in constant contact with the workers on the ground floor. According to political circles, the increase in the importance of the party office is one of the reasons behind the good results of the 2021 assembly polls.

The ruling party is not moving away from this position even after the huge victory in the Bengal elections. Routine has been created again. Where the organizational leaders of the party, MPs, ministers, legislators are appearing according to the rules. Even the responsible leaders of the youth, cultural and labor organizations of the party are appearing regularly. As they discuss their respective cases, they keep in touch with the team staff. According to political analysts, grassroots strategy, administration is different, party is different. The two will help each other. According to a section of the Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee wants to spread the message of discipline and professionalism in the party by sharing time in this way.

According to party sources, the roster formula will remain in force till the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024. This roster has leaders with experience in various fields. According to grassroots sources, various issues including state politics, national politics, foreign policy and law and order have been divided. Now Saini Ghosh, Ritubrata Bandopadhyay, Raj Chakraborty are coming every day. Kunal Ghosh, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shatabdi Roy, Pratima Mandal, Kakli Ghosh Dastidar, Mala Roy and many others are coming. Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “This is the culture of a political party. It will work hard to strengthen the organization. But not only in Kolkata, but in the districts as well. Will. ” The main target of the 2024 elections is now the Trinamool Congress. According to the political circles, this organizational bond of the party will do a great job in ensuring that all the benefits of the administrative project can go to all levels.