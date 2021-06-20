Starting from Monday, long-distance, south-eastern train will run! See list – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: In the state (West Bengal Coronavirus) strict coronavirus (Covid-19) is in force till June 30. Good news for South Indian travelers. Multiple long distance special trains are being launched from this week. This train will run on South Eastern Railways. All these trains will run as special trains. 07596 Jashwantpur-Howrah Special will be launched on June 24, 2021. 0756 Jashwantpur-Guwahati Special will be launched on June 25. 02253 Yashwantpur-Bhagalpur Special will run from June 26.

0756 Guwahati-Yashwantpur Special will run from 26 June. 07596 Howrah-Yashwantpur Special will run from June 29. 02525 Bhagalpur-Yashwantpur Special will run from June 30. The 0236 Yashidi-Tambaram Special will run from July 7. The 02365 Tambaram-Yashidi Special will run from July 10. All these trains will run as special. You have to travel by saving the ticket. Passengers have to abide by the restrictions of Kovid.

On the other hand, the Metro Rail Authority has increased the number of staff special trains as the number of passengers continues to increase Metro Rail said in a statement that a total of 40 trains, including up and down lines, will run from Monday, June 21. The metro will run 15 minutes apart from 9am to 11am and from 3.45pm to 6pm. This service will be available from Monday to Saturday

As soon as the second wave of corona hit, the second phase of lockdown started all over the country. At that time the local train stopped. However, for those involved in emergency services, there were 342 staff special trains for railway workers in two divisions. After this, with the consent of the state, the staff associated with several emergency services including health, bank, high court, BSNL were allowed to board the train. There are unusual crowds on the trains. The railways later asked the state for permission to run local trains before giving some concessions to the restrictions. Although the state did not agree. As a result, the railway authorities have maintained the decision to keep the locals closed. The state government has not yet decided whether to open them.