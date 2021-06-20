The background is being made, after the comments of Uddhab-Adhir, the movement in Didi’s ‘Let’s go to Delhi’ …

#Kolkata: The BJP led by Narendra Modi has been defeated in Bengal due to the leadership of Mamata Banerjee and the resistance of the Bengalis. That is why Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has hailed the victory of Bengal and Mamata. Praising Mamata, the five-faced Uddhav Thackeray says that whenever the federal structure is endangered, Bengal has shown the way to the whole country. And the ruling party of this state has got more confidence in this comment of Uddhav. In the words of Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, ‘I welcome Uddhav Thackeray’s remarks. He is right in saying that Mamata can overcome all obstacles and snatch victory by blowing up all conspiracies.

Sukhendu further added, ‘Bangla seems to have initiated the Bengali society in a new mantra. The relationship between Bengal and Maharashtra is very old. When the federal structure is hit, Mamata has shown how to stand up. ‘ According to the political circles, in fact, Uddhav is building the goods of opposition unity in the Maharana of 2024 with Mamata in front. He also wants to send a message to the Congress ahead of the big Mumbai corporation elections, wanting a solo exhibition, which will be the litmus test of the future.

However, not only Uddhav, but also the Congress president Adhir Chowdhury has praised Mamata in an unprecedented manner on behalf of the Congress. However, according to him, ‘the people of Bengal have relied on Didi to stop Modi.’ Mamata’s clash with Adhir is well known. Even in the face of that impatience, a kind of praise of Mamata has caught the attention of the political circles. Not only that, Mamata has already impressed everyone as an anti-Modi face at the all-India level. In that source, Sukhendu Shekhar said, “Our leader has called on all parties to come under one umbrella and join the fight against Modi.” That background is being created. All the teams will come down against the demonic forces in the coming days. Mamata Banerjee will lead it.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar also thanked the Congress for that. He said, “We welcome the statement of the Provincial Congress leadership. It has been proved that Modi can be defeated under Mamata’s leadership. Thoughts have started in all the groups anew. We have to move forward shoulder to shoulder. ‘ The Trinamool has already emphasized on building organizations in foreign states. Abhishek Banerjee has targeted states like Tripura from the beginning. In the meantime, the remarks of a leader like Uddhav Thackeray are particularly significant.