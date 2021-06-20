Weather Update: Cloudy skies, cyclones in South Bangladesh, active monsoon winds! Even today it is forecast to rain all day long

#Kolkata: Even today, the sky will be heavy all day long. That is what the Meteorological Department (IMD) says. There is a light and moderate rain forecast across the state. Due to the cyclone and active monsoon in South Bangladesh, the stormy innings will continue even today. However, the Alipore Meteorological Office said the situation would improve from Monday.

According to the weather office, the danger has not yet lifted from the skies of West Bengal (West Bengal Weather Forecast). As the monsoon winds are active, a lot of water vapor is entering from the Bay of Bengal. Due to that effect, it may rain all over Bengal on Sunday (Sunday Weather Forecast). However, the latest report shows that the situation in South Bengal may improve from Monday.

Weather building reports that there is a depression in south-eastern Uttar Pradesh. A low pressure axis from Rajasthan extends through the low pressure of Uttar Pradesh to Bihar Jharkhand Ganges West Bengal to the north-east Bay of Bengal. Due to this low pressure and axis, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

As a result, the water level of reservoirs and rivers may also increase in the state. Light to moderate rains are also forecast across the state next week. There are also warnings of heavy and very heavy rains in some districts. Even today fishermen are forbidden to go to sea. Cloudy skies in Kolkata. Chance of light to moderate rain. The weather may improve as the day progresses. Chance of partly cloudy skies from tomorrow. However, humidity can cause discomfort.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata this morning was 24.6 degrees Celsius below normal by 2 degrees Celsius. Yesterday afternoon, the maximum temperature was 25.9 degrees Celsius, 6 degrees below normal. The relative humidity is 93 to 98 percent. In the last 24 hours, the rainfall in Kolkata city was 18 mm.

Orange warning of heavy rain is issued in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar districts of North Bengal on Sunday. Yellow warning of heavy rain is issued in Nadia Murshidabad, North 24 Parganas of North Bengal and Kalimpong and Alipurduar in North Bengal. Ganesh Kumar Das, head of the Alipore Meteorological Department, said a lot of water vapor had entered the Bay of Bengal due to the cyclone over Bangladesh. Its effect is this cloudy sky and rain across the state. The situation may improve somewhat from Monday.

Southwest monsoon winds will be present in most parts of the country. Till Saturday, monsoon winds were blowing over Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. The meteorological department estimates that southwest monsoon will rule the rest of Rajasthan and the rest of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab in the next one to two days. There are cyclones over southwestern Rajasthan which have created an offshore line along the coast of Maharashtra. Due to this, heavy rains are forecast for the next two days in Kankan, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra.