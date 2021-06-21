June 21, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

‘Assurance no longer relies on the court’, the state pushed back into post-vote violence

3 min read
13 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The pressure increased on Mamata Banerjee’s government. The state government had moved a larger bench seeking reconsideration of the Calcutta High Court’s order on post-poll unrest. But on that day, the five-judge bench of the High Court dismissed the petition. The High Court directed the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to submit a report and investigate the post-poll unrest. Following that directive on June 16, the state approached the larger bench with a petition for reconsideration. But it did not benefit the state. As per the order, the larger bench has clearly stated that the order dated 18th will remain in force.

Not only that, Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal strongly rebuked the state government for filing a petition for reconsideration. At the beginning of the hearing, the state court submitted a list of what measures the state government has taken in the wake of the post-poll violence, and how many have been repatriated. Hearing that, the Chief Justice said, ‘I don’t want a report now. The nature of the investigation is not at all satisfactory. The police did not file an FIR. No action was taken by the state government on its own initiative. Why so much secrecy about violence? The court does not trust the assurance of the state. The previous instructions are being maintained.

After the hearing last Friday, the court criticized the state government for the post-vote unrest and asked the representatives of the National Human Rights Commission to come to the state to look into the situation. Several people, including Priyanka Tibrewal, the defeated BJP candidate from Antalya, have filed a case in the Calcutta High Court alleging post-poll unrest. The cases were heard together in a bench of the Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court on Friday. And that is why the Chief Justice rebuked the state. The Acting Chief Justice further said that torture is not only being done physically, it should be kept in mind that while depriving people of job opportunities, their basic rights are being taken away.

Earlier, the Calcutta High Court had constituted a three-member committee to repatriate the homeless after the vote in Antalya. That committee included members of the National and State Human Rights Commissions and a representative of the State Legal Services Authority. The report of that committee was also submitted to the court on the same day. After that, the Chief Justice also asked the National Human Rights Commission to inspect various areas of the state on the spot. The state government had filed a petition seeking reconsideration of the verdict. But the Calcutta High Court dismissed it on that day.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

The state is now in the High Court in the post-vote unrest case, why?

38 mins ago admin
1 min read

Dilip Pranayam, Agnimitra’s message-yoga day Samil Banga BJP leaders

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Antibody cocktail therapy has started in Kolkata too, how are the two corona patients? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

3 min read

‘Assurance no longer relies on the court’, the state pushed back into post-vote violence

13 mins ago admin
2 min read

The state is now in the High Court in the post-vote unrest case, why?

38 mins ago admin
1 min read

Dilip Pranayam, Agnimitra’s message-yoga day Samil Banga BJP leaders

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Antibody cocktail therapy has started in Kolkata too, how are the two corona patients? – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.