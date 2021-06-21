Central government sends stern letter to Alapan Bandopadhyay proposing penalty proceedings Central government sends stern letter to Alapan Bandopadhyay proposing penalty proceedings Warning of disciplinary action against Alapan, again letter center – News18 Bangla

June 21, 2021

Central government sends stern letter to Alapan Bandopadhyay proposing penalty proceedings

#Kolkata: The central government has warned of severe disciplinary action against Alapana Bandopadhyay Unsatisfied with the response given by Alapana Banerjee to the show cause given by the Union Ministry of Personnel, a new letter has been sent to the Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister. The ministry also warned that if the letter was not replied to within 30 days, unilateral disciplinary action would be taken against Alapon. The letter said that if he wanted to, he could go to Delhi and meet him face-to-face, but he could also speak in defense.

The Centre’s main allegation against former state chief secretary Alapan Banerjee was that he did not attend the PM’s review meeting after the cyclone in Kalaikunda. Alapan Bandyopadhyay retired on May 31 The letter, issued on the same day, gave a clear warning that Alapana Banerjee’s leisure opportunities could be compromised. According to the letter, he was charged with breach of discipline under Section 8 of the All India Service Rules, 1989.

The letter made it clear that Banerjee would have to either accept a written reply or face the allegations directly against the investigating authorities. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken against him unilaterally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting in Kalaikunda on May 26 to review the damage caused by Cyclone Yas. But despite meeting the Prime Minister with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the then Chief Secretary could not attend the meeting. After handing over the damage to the cyclone to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister walked out of the meeting and went to the meeting to review the damage caused by the cyclone in Digha. When the Chief Minister came out, he went to Digha to attend the meeting

Shortly afterwards, the Union Ministry of Personnel blamed Banerjee for not attending the meeting. Alapana Banerjee was scheduled to retire on 31 May On the day of his retirement after the Kalaikunda incident, Alapan was directed to go to Delhi and join the work mantra. With which the debate culminated At the request of the state, the Center allowed Alapan to continue as chief secretary for another three months. Alapan, however, replied to the show cause, but did not go to Delhi to join the work Alapana Banerjee retired on May 31 on the same day as his retirement On the same day, the state government appointed him as the chief adviser to the chief minister



