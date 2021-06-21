June 21, 2021

Central government sends stern letter to Alapan Bandopadhyay proposing penalty proceedings Central government sends stern letter to Alapan Bandopadhyay proposing penalty proceedings Warning of disciplinary action against Alapan, again letter center – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The central government has warned of severe disciplinary action against Alapana Bandopadhyay Unsatisfied with the response given by Banerjee to the show cause given by the Central Personnel Office, a new letter has been sent to the Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister. It also warned that if it did not respond to the letter within 30 days, unilateral disciplinary action would be taken against Alapon. The letter said that if he wanted to, he could go to Delhi and meet him face-to-face, but he could also speak in defense.

The main allegation against Alapana Banerjee was that he did not attend the PM’s review meeting after the cyclone in Kalaikunda. The letter, issued by the Center on the same day, clearly warned that Alapana Banerjee’s leisure opportunities could be compromised.

Details coming …

Source link

