Ganguly Prasad joins grassroots BJP’s ‘beginning of end’, Magic Man that bud

#Kolkata: He dreamed of 200 seats in Bengal, but in the end the BJP was defeated. The Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, came to power for the third time with a huge majority. And since then, there has been a fear of a major split in the BJP. Which has been accelerated by Mukul Roy’s return to the grassroots. And that is the source of Alipurduar BJP district president Ganga Prasad Sharma joining the Trinamool this time. He was joined by 6 more BJP leaders from the same district. As a result, the political circles think that the BJP has suffered a great loss in Alipurduar, which also did well in this year’s assembly polls. And by changing parties, Ganga Prasad has targeted the BJP leadership.

In his words, ‘BJP never gives importance to district leadership. We worked before the vote, and we didn’t care. I could have changed parties before the vote. But if I did that, I would be called a traitor. I gave the team five seats. Then back. But the BJP does not care about the district leaders. So I left the team. And Mukul Roy, in whose presence this joining, said, ‘This is the beginning of the end. The BJP, which claims to be strong, has already split from North Bengal. Then you will see more. ‘ According to the political circles of the district, Ganga Prasad Sharma’s resignation from the BJP will cause huge losses to the Gerua camp in the entire district.

Opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari said yesterday that he would create a bigger Ganga Prasad Sharma. Ganga Prasad gave his answer on this day. He said, ‘Shuvendu Babu has joined the team out of greed for position. If he doesn’t get a ticket to the assembly, if he doesn’t get a leader of the opposition, will he stay in BJP? This is the team. Talking big now. And BJP is dancing with them. He does not give any importance to the leaders of his own party. However, the way Mukul Roy has commented on the beginning of the end of the BJP has created panic in the Gerua camp.

On the other hand, Tapan Sinha, a BJP leader from Gobardanga in North 24 Parganas, has joined the Trinamool. He attended a Trinamool meeting at Gobardanga Townhall on Saturday evening. Tapanbabu was known in the BJP as close to Mukul Roy. The day Mukul Roy left the BJP and joined the Trinamool Congress, he resigned from the post of co-president of the Bangaon organizing district BJP. At the same time, he informed that he is not able to work in BJP. He finally joined the Trinamool on Saturday.