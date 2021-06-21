June 21, 2021

National Human Rights Commission forms committee to investigate post-poll violence complaints in Bengal

Former Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, formed the seven-member committee as directed by the Calcutta High Court. The committee will look into allegations of human rights violations in post-poll violence in West Bengal The inquiry committee has been formed under the leadership of Rajiv Jain, a member of the Human Rights Commission

A larger bench headed by Acting Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal today upheld the earlier order dismissing the state’s plea in a public interest litigation case related to post-poll violence. The state government also has to face the rebuke of the acting chief justice The chief justice also questioned why no allegations of post-poll violence had been lodged with the state human rights commission. A larger bench of the High Court, headed by the Acting Chief Justice, upheld the National Human Rights Commission’s inquiry into the post-poll violence. Not only that, but no action has been taken by the state to boost the confidence of the court, the observation of the larger bench said. The seven-member committee was formed by the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission after the state’s application was rejected in court on the same day.

The committee will look into allegations of post-poll violence in West Bengal that have been lodged with the National Human Rights Commission. Apart from this, they will also look into the allegations lodged with the West Bengal Legal Services Authority. The committee members will also go to the violence-hit areas to investigate the allegations The committee members will then submit a detailed report to the Calcutta High Court on the steps to be taken to maintain peace. They will also provide necessary steps for the homeless to return home and live in peace and earn a living from their profession. After all, the committee will also identify those accused in the violence on the basis of a preliminary investigation It is learned that the members of this committee will start work immediately

