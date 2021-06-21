NHRC panel to probe post-poll violence in Bengal

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday set up a committee to investigate complaints of post-poll violence in West Bengal in accordance with a Calcutta High Court order on June 18.

NHRC chairperson, Justice Arun Kumar Mishra, constituted the committee headed by NHRC member Rajeev Jain, a statement said. National Commission for Minorities vice-chairperson Atif Rasheed, National Commission for Women member Dr. Rajulben L. Desai, NHRC Director General (Investigation) Santosh Mehra, West Bengal State Human Rights Commission registrar Pradip Kumar Pania, West Bengal State Legal Services Authority member secretary Raju Mukherjee and NHRC DIG (Investigation) Manzil Saini would be the other members of the committee.

According to the court’s directions, the committee would examine all cases of post-poll violence for which complaints have already been received by the NHRC or which may be received, the NHRC statement said. It would also look into the complaints to the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.

“The cases shall be examined, including by visiting the affected areas and [the committee] shall submit a comprehensive report to the High Court of Calcutta about the present situation and also steps to be taken to ensure confidence of the people that they can peacefully live in their houses and also carry on their occupation or business to earn their livelihood. The Committee shall also point out the persons, prima-facie, responsible for crime and the officers who maintained calculated silence on the issue,” the NHRC said.

The committee was scheduled to begin working immediately, it said.