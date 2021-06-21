Rain all day today or the situation improves? What the weather office is saying …

#Kolkata: Even today, the sky will be heavy all day long. That is what the Meteorological Department (IMD) says. Light and moderate rains are forecast across Bengal today. Due to the cyclone and active monsoon in South Bangladesh, the stormy innings will continue on the first day of the week. However, the Alipore Meteorological Office said that the situation will improve from this day. There is a possibility of scattered rain in Kolkata even today. The maximum temperature in the city is expected to be around 29 degrees on Monday. The minimum temperature is expected to be 28 degrees.

According to the Meteorological Department, the danger has not yet lifted from the sky of Bengal due to the cyclone over South Bangladesh (West Bengal Weather Forecast). As the monsoon winds are active, a lot of water vapor is entering it. Due to that, it may rain all over Bengal on Monday. However, the news that the situation in South Bengal may improve from this day.

The weather building further reports that there is another depression in south-eastern Uttar Pradesh. A low pressure axis from Rajasthan extends through the low pressure of Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal to the northeastern Bay of Bengal. Due to this low pressure and axis, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and Jharkhand.

Orange warnings of heavy rain continued in several places on Monday. Especially in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri and Kochbihar districts of North Bengal. Heavy rain warning has been issued for North 24 Parganas of South Bengal, Nadia, Murshidabad and Kalimpong and Alipurduar in North Bengal. Ganesh Kumar Das, head of the Alipore Meteorological Department, said a large amount of water vapor had entered the Bay of Bengal due to the cyclone over Bangladesh. Its effect is this cloudy sky and rain across the state. The situation may improve somewhat from Monday.