Returning to that old room of the building, Mukul’s ‘forecast’ raised concerns in the BJP!

#Kolkata: Mukul Roy was seen in his old look. MLA Mukul Roy returned to the Trinamool Bhaban on Monday. He sat in his old house. It was seen that the leaders from the opposition party also joined the press conference. Mukul was seen in his old form. Mukul Roy came to the Trinamool Bhaban around 12.20 pm. Slowly his SUV came and stopped on the bypass road in front of the building. He took off his black sunglasses and looked at his familiar grassroots building. Although the whole building is now seen “Bangla wants its own daughter” flex.

As soon as he got out of the car, he removed the crowd of media cameras and went home. Which house? Mukul Roy used to sit in that room of the building for a long time. Even today he went and sat in that room. Climb up the stairs of the building, the room next to the search office. Going there, he pulled up a chair and sat down. After some time, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy came there. State Education Minister Bratya Basu came. Alipurduar district grassroots president Mridul Goswami left. And gradually the leaders who left the BJP and joined the grassroots started coming. Their conversation with Mukul Roy continued for about half an hour in a closed room. Incidentally, eight people, including BJP president Ganga Prasad Sharma of Alipurduar district, joined the grassroots on the same day.

According to sources, Mukul Roy is behind this joining. However, Mukulbabu did not rule out the possibility. “What you are seeing today is a prediction. The end of the BJP has begun,” he said. However, in the words of a top BJP leader, he did so even after leaving the grassroots and joining the BJP. However, the way Mukul Roy came and sat in the old house and played a role in joining the team was seen in that old Mukul Roy. However, sources said that it is not yet certain which room he will stay in. However, sources say that Mukul Roy will come to the building regularly. Mamata Banerjee said at the time of joining the pair of flowers, Mukul Roy will perform the old duties. According to the political circles, Mukul Roy started fulfilling that responsibility.