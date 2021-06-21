The state is now in the High Court in the post-vote unrest case, why?

#Kolkata:

A five-judge bench of the High Court on Friday directed a special committee appointed by the National Human Rights Commission to look into allegations of post-poll unrest in the state. The commission will submit a detailed report on the unrest to the High Court on June 30. New turn without giving instructions. The state is again on the bench of a five-judge bench of the High Court. The state on Friday filed a petition seeking reconsideration of the larger bench’s directive. He is likely to be heard in the High Court on Monday. Why apply to the state now? The state argued that the allegations sent by the State Legal Services Authority were not given ample opportunity to investigate and act. The bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal, Justices Indra Prasanna Mukherjee, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Justice Subrata Talukder on Friday said, “The State Legal Services Authority has not taken any action to address the post-poll unrest despite the allegations.” The fact that there is unrest in the state is proved by the allegation sent by the State Legal Service Authority.

What was the allegation sent to the State Legal Service Authority? They sent more than 3,000 complaints. There are multiple allegations of house breaking, not being allowed to attend work, beatings, violence. It may be mentioned here that after the simultaneous hearing of 9 public interest cases, a larger bench headed by the Acting Chief Justice on Friday asked the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission to form a committee to investigate the allegations. Public interest litigation lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal said, “It is clear from the Antalya incident that there was unrest in the state after the vote. However, the state has repeatedly denied it.

Lawyers Uday Shankar Chattopadhyay, Ravi Shankar Chattopadhyay and Anindya Sundar Das said, “On May 7, we first filed a public interest litigation seeking an end to the post-poll unrest in the state. Home Secretary summons report, DGP emails ID Larger benches. ” “If necessary, we will oppose the state’s request for reconsideration,” they said.