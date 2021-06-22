Bengal Coronavirus: Less than two thousand daily infections in the state after two and a half months, less than 50 deaths in one day

#Kolkata: The daily coronavirus is giving more and more relief in the state. On Monday, West Bengal Corona Update took another step towards recovery. On this day, the number of daily infections in the state is less than 2,000. Which is the lowest since last April 3. With daily death (Corona Death) below 50. Kamal is also the number of active cases.

According to the health department, 295 of the newly infected people in the last 24 hours are from North 24 Parganas. In other words, in terms of Daily Corona Cases, this district is still in the first place. However, in the last 24 hours, the infection has decreased slightly. East Midnapore has risen to the second place significantly. 18 people were infected there in one day. Kolkata and Hooghly are in the third place. The graph down there too. In one day, the number of new victims was 181. Howrah is in the fourth place. There are 130 infected people in one day. The corona (Virus) graph of South Bengal as well as North Bengal is also downward. However, the infection is increasing in Darjeeling. Which naturally raises thoughts. The total number of victims in the state so far is 14,63,56.

According to Monday’s bulletin, 42 people have died in the state. After April 20, the daily death toll in the state dropped below 50. On this day, 10 people died in North 24 Parganas. 9 people in Calcutta. 5 in Howrah. The total death toll stood at 16,390.

As many as 2,113 people recovered in the state on Monday. As a result, the number of active cases has decreased to 26. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 22,640. About 46,000 corona samples were tested in the state on this day. The recovery rate has increased slightly to 98.30 percent. The infection rate has decreased to 3.93 percent.