Board sources said that the Board of Secondary Education is going to send a letter to the schools warning them

#Kolkata: This time the biggest allegation of number change is to the Board of Secondary Education. It has been decided that the students will be evaluated in terms of the ninth grade number and the tenth class internal evaluation. For this, the number of ninth class annual examination number has also been sought from the schools approved by the Central Board of Education of the state. This time it is seen in the case of the number sent from the school that the number has been changed. That has been done on behalf of the schools. The Board of Secondary Education has already received some information in this regard. Due to which the Board of Secondary Education is going to give a letter to the schools warning, according to the sources of the board. According to the source, the board can send a letter to the schools again warning them not to change the number in case of sending the ninth grade number.

Last week, the Board of Secondary Education asked for the ninth class annual examination number from different schools. Not only that, the guidelines sent to the schools clearly stated that if any school changes the number or there is negligence in giving the number, then the board will take legal action against that school. According to the source, the Board of Secondary Education is going to take action against a school adjacent to Kolkata. Allegedly a certain school sent information by increasing the number of several students. As soon as the Board of Secondary Education sent that information, the officials became suspicious. It is learned that information has already been sought from the concerned school.

On the other hand, the Board of Secondary Education has already provided a specific website for the schools to give ninth class examination marks. According to board sources, 72 schools have already started the process of submitting information by logging in to the website provided by the board. Out of which the numbers of about 4 lakh 26 thousand students have been submitted for the ninth class annual examination. There is a deadline till June 24 to upload the number through the board’s website. On the other hand, the idea of ​​the board is that if the schools submit their numbers within the stipulated time, it will be possible to get the secondary results by the end of July.

Somraj Banerjee