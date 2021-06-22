June 22, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Burrabazar Fire: Sudden fire in the evening in Barabazar! 10 fire engines arrived at the scene, Firhad Hakim arrived

admin


#Kolkata: Burrabazar Fire again. A fire broke out in a plastic warehouse along Netaji Subhash Road on Monday evening. The fire broke out on 12 Bonfield Road. 10 fire engines arrived at the scene. Eventually the fire was brought under control after several hours of efforts by the fire brigade. However, the fire brigade had to get enough speed to control the fire in the plastic warehouse.

The locals first saw smoke coming out of the closed warehouse in Bonfield Lane that evening. The locals immediately informed the fire brigade. The first 6 engines of the fire brigade came to put out the fire. Later three more engines arrived at the scene. According to fire sources, the first warehouse to catch fire was closed. Firefighters used gas cutters to open the warehouse. The fire spread quickly as a lot of combustible and chemical substances were stored inside the warehouse. At first the fire started on the first floor but it quickly spread to the third floor. Firhad Hakim, chairman of the Calcutta Municipal Administrative Council, rushed to the spot after receiving the news of the fire. Fire Minister Sujit Basu also went to the spot.

It is learned that the building that caught fire also contained items like children’s gun caps, balloons and syringes. That’s why the fire quickly spread to other floors of the building. The fire brigade worked for more than two and a half hours to control the fire. However, no casualties were reported in the whole incident.

