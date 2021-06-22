June 22, 2021

Corona Vaccination: Vaccination of people associated with Durga Pujo begins

#Kolkata: This time the people associated with Durgapuja were given free vaccinations at the initiative of Forum for Durgotsab. On this day, a total of 550 people were vaccinated against corona by the entrepreneurs.

This time on the 7th of October mahalaya. For the past few years, the day of mahalaya has been the beginning of Durga Pujo in Calcutta. As such, Durga Pujo has less than four months left. Another time, the preparation for the puja started in such a hurry. This time too the pujo entrepreneurs have not stopped. Although all the plans are ready, it is not yet possible to start the work with full vigor. Because, lockdown for Corona is practically going on across the state. The people who work do not come because the buses and trains do not run. Not all the members of the various clubs organized by Durga Pujo have yet received the corona vaccine. Besides, many of the people who do the preparation work, i.e. the construction of the mandapa or the work of electricity, have not been vaccinated. For those people, special arrangements were made for vaccination on Tuesday by the Forum for Durgotsab.

Vaccination was arranged at Sudesh Bhaban near Deshpriya Park on this day. From Sodpur in the north to Joka in the south, he is a member of about 500 club forums in Greater Kolkata. Members from almost all clubs come and get free vaccinations on this day.

Debashish Kumar, MLA of Rash Behari Assembly constituency and one of the biggest pujo promoters in Kolkata, said, “It is part of the West Bengal government’s commitment to vaccinate every citizen. The state health department and the Forum for Durgotsab are jointly vaccinating today.” Shaswat Basu, general secretary of the forum, said, “We have made arrangements to vaccinate a total of 550 people today. It will not be possible to vaccinate all the members of each club today. However, one or two members of all clubs will be vaccinated today.”

