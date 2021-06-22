Gas-powered private buses to land in Kolkata, challenging diesel price hike and pollution

#Kolkata: Unusual increase in the price of petrol and diesel, as well as the long shutdown. In a word, the private bus owners are getting excited. In this situation, the state transport department wants Namuk CNG bus on the road. The state signed an agreement with Bengal Gas Company Limited at Kasbar Paribahan Bhaban on Monday. CNG pumps will be made on many bus routes in Kolkata in the coming days. Bus drivers will be able to fill gas from these pumps on the way. It has been decided that CNG filling stations will be set up at Howrah, Salt Lake, Nilganj, Thakurpukur, Belgharia, Santragachhi and Karunamayi.

According to Firhad Hakim, the first CNG station for private buses will be built within the next six months. This will reduce environmental pollution. Moreover, the owners will get some relief from the abnormal increase in the price of petrol and diesel.

It is learned that the state transport department is also thinking of converting diesel-powered buses to CNG in the near future to speed up the service in greater Kolkata. For now, Bengal Gas Company Limited is going to invest Rs 3.5 crore for the bus depot refilling project in the Transport Corporation. The meeting also announced that the wrestling stations allotted for government buses would be opened for private buses.

At the same time, the government wants to make a plan on how to bring electric buses on the road in the coming days. Note that a few days ago, Thakim announced the opening of a monorail and ropeway to a pollution-free Kolkata. Now let’s see how quickly these projects can be implemented.