Green Fungus: After Black-White-Yellow Fear of Green Fungus, Learn ‘These’ Ways to Stay Safe …

#NewDelhi: It doesn’t seem to take the name of getting rid of panic from life. The crisis is not cutting even after the post-Corona. One fungus attack after another is increasing the thought. After the black-white-yellow, this time the green fungus has taken hold. Recently, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a green fungus put its paw on the body of a person infected with corona. The infection was first detected in a 34-year-old man in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. After recovering from a corona infection, he became infected with the green fungus (Aspergillosis).

According to sources, Green Fungus put its paw on the body of the man in Punjab soon after his release. He is currently undergoing treatment. Earlier, in Punjab, a Kovid patient had symptoms of Green Fungus. But doctors have confirmed that this patient is infected with ‘green fungus’. Naturally, the question arises, but after the release of the crisis is not completely cut?

The cause of green fungus

Green fungus or aspergillosis infection, a fungus called aspergillosis, is found both inside and outside the home. Infection by this fungus can lead to fever and nosebleeds. According to experts, green fungus infection can lead to severe weight loss and weakness. Although in the case of individuals recovering from coronary infections, the nature of the green fungus infection is still different from other patients, it is still under study.

How does green fungus spread?

Tiny particles of this fungus enter our body every day through the air. This fungus can enter our body through respiration. It is not harmful for people who have strong immunity. However, for those with weakened immune systems, it can spread the infection to the lungs or sinuses, which in turn can affect other parts of the body. If the infection is not treated in time, the infected person may develop pneumonia. Green fungus is not contagious and it does not spread the infection from one person to another.

Symptoms of Green Fungus:

Symptoms of green fungus include – high fever, sore throat, loss of sense of smell, fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, runny nose, headache, bone problems, weight loss, chest pain, loss of urination and blood in the urine Get out, etc.

Who has the highest risk of infection?

In general, people with lung diseases, such as tuberculosis, have a higher risk of infection with this green fungus. Also, people with problems such as asthma and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) are more likely to have this fungal attack. People who have very weak immune systems or who have had organ transplants or are undergoing chemotherapy are also at high risk.

How to prevent green fungus

According to doctors, adhering to good hygiene and maintaining good oral and physical hygiene can prevent fungal infections. It is advisable to stay away from places where dust and dirt accumulate. If you have to go to such areas, you must use N-95 mask. In case of contact with dust or sand, wash your hands and face thoroughly with soap and water.