Jagdeep Dhankhar North Bengal TMC supporters shouts go back slogan at Governor convoy

# Shiliguri: Trinamool Congress showed black flag to the governor. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s wife landed at Bagdogra airport on Monday afternoon on a seven-day visit to North Bengal. The Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) attacked the state with post-poll violence at the airport. He also criticized the role of police and administrative officials. “Six weeks after the election results were announced, violence continues in Bengal. But the state is silent. No one has been arrested.” The Governor (Jagdeep Dhankhar) made such a comment on this day.

On the same day, the Governor reached Darjeeling Raj Bhavan by road. Before leaving, Trinamool Hill Tracts (TMC) workers showed black flags to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at several places. A black flag was displayed at Rohini on the way to Karshiang. Demonstrations also took place in front of Karshiyang station. Trinamool activists also showed black flags to the governor at Darjeeling station. The slogan “Go Back” also goes along with it. Besides, grassroots activists demanded a solution to the permanent political problems in the hills. Trinamool leaders complained, “The governor has been criticizing the state from the very beginning even though the Trinamool government has formed an absolute majority in the state. He has even gone to Delhi to complain against the state. He is not the governor. He is acting as BJP spokesperson.

Although the governor himself has criticized the grassroots protests! He said, “I’m surprised! How many were there! 3-4! Why the black flag to the governor? What’s the demand? The governor’s door is open 24 hours a day.” BJP’s central spokesperson and Darjeeling MP Raju Bista has strongly criticized the governor for showing the flag tomorrow. “Today is a black day in the mountains,” he said.

On the other hand, BJP-backed GNLF MLA from Darjeeling Neeraj Zimba said, “Showing a black flag to the governor is anti-state. Police should take appropriate action. Today is a black day in the mountains. The prime minister or chief minister can be shown a black flag.

Meanwhile, sources said that the governor may visit different districts of North Bengal on a 7-day visit. He himself said that there is a lot of potential for development in North Bengal. There is also potential around tourism. The governor assured that he would also talk to the common people here.