Kunal Ghosh: The BJP is actually a mockery of the grassroots in the context of ‘piecemeal gang’, ‘demand for a separate state’!

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Shibir (TMC) has been vocal in its criticism of the BJP over its demand for a separate state in North Bengal. The Trinamool once again mocked the Gerua camp as a ‘piecemeal gang’. Party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh on Tuesday said in response to the BJP’s demand for a separate state, “It’s been a month and a half since the polls ended. He could have informed. Then it would have been understood. “

On Tuesday, Kunal Ghosh further said, “The integrity of Bengal cannot be destroyed. Dilip Babu will say one in Kolkata, one in the district. That is not the case. ” “They want to divide the whole state,” Kunal Ghosh said.

This is not the end. Kunal Ghosh did not let the governor get in the way of raising the issue of separate state. In his words, “Mr. Twitter Dhankhar is actually helping. He sees that if small provinces are divided, he can go there and stay as governor. Because he doesn’t have much time in Bengal anymore.”

Incidentally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already strongly condemned the recent demand for a split in the BJP. “The BJP wants to create unrest in the state by losing the elections,” he said. North Bengal should be made a separate state, after the demand of the two BJP leaders, a movement is being prepared in the Jangalmahal area, BJP leader Soumitra Khan has claimed. He added that not only Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram, but also Birbhum, Burdwan, Asansol, East Burdwan and two Midnapore have responded to the demand for new states.

On the other hand, the ruling party of the state alleges that the BJP leaders have lost the elections and are now trying to create unrest. So such comments are being made. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had earlier taunted the BJP, saying it was their ‘irresponsible gameplan’. As seen in the 2021 assembly elections, the land of Gerua Shibir has become hard in North Bengal. So they are intoxicated with the new politics with that part, the allegation of the grassroots.