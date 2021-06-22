Mamata Banerjee: Mamata Banerjee at the doorstep of the Supreme Court in the Narad case! Hearing Tuesday …

#NewDelhi: In the Narada Scam Case, the Supreme Court Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A larger bench of the Kolkata High Court has not accepted the affidavit of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a case filed by the CBI seeking transfer of the Narada case to a foreign state. Mamata filed a case in the Supreme Court challenging the decision. The case will be heard on Tuesday.

On May 17, the CBI arrested three Trinamool Congress MLAs Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee and former Kolkata mayor Sovon Chatterjee in the Narad case. Soon after, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Malay Ghatak arrived at the Nizam’s Palace. The Chief Minister was there for about 6 hours. The crowd outside the office grew so large that additional troops had to be deployed to deal with the crowd. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did not take a good look at the incident. They allege the party is creating pressure to protest the arrest of popular leaders. It is alleged that CBI officials were also threatened.

After that, the Center-State conflict reached its climax over this case. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Law Minister Malay Ghatak, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee could influence the case, the Central Investigation Agency (CIA) said in a statement. They have also sided with the Chief Minister and the Law Minister in the case. But the High Court did not accept the affidavits of Mamata Banerjee and Malay Ghatak.

According to sources, a five-member division bench of the High Court directed the Chief Minister to submit an affidavit in the case. But the Chief Minister submitted the affidavit after the stipulated time. After that, the court informed that the affidavit will not be accepted. As a result of this decision, the court will give its verdict without hearing the statement of the Chief Minister despite being a party in the case. Although not directly involved in the case, Mamata Banerjee got a chance to speak in court as the CBI sided with her. But he missed the opportunity as he could not submit the affidavit on time.

Mamata appeared before the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the High Court’s decision not to accept her affidavit. The case will probably be heard on Tuesday. It is learned that the cases will be heard in the court of Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Basu on Tuesday. And it goes without saying that the Cold War between the State and the Center is about to take on a whole new dimension in the light of this whole incident.