Partha Chatterjee will announce budget this year– News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee presented the vote on account in the assembly before the election. This time the full budget (West Bengal State Budget 2021) will be presented by Partha Chatterjee, Minister of State for Parliamentary and Industries. State Finance Minister Amit Mitra is ill. So he will not be able to come to the assembly. It is not allowed to present a virtual budget in the assembly. So this time the budget will be presented by the Minister of State Perth Chatterjee.

The budget session of the Legislative Assembly will begin on July 2. The session will begin with the Governor’s address. At this time the assembly session can last for about 10 days. The budget will be presented on July 8. Although Perth Chatterjee presented the budget, Amit Mitra is watching the whole thing from home. The budget for the entire financial year will be presented in this session. This budget is actually an accounting budget. What the Trinamool announced in Ekushey’s manifesto will be reflected in the budget. These include door-to-door rations, women’s handouts, student credit cards, etc. Apart from that, the municipal vote is also pending. That vote can only happen if Kovid settles down. According to many, they will also keep an eye on what is special for the city. The Chief Minister presented the budget before the Assembly vote. There were electoral surprises in it. This time the budget will be presented by the state industry minister. However, the question that has started to arise since Amit Mitra did not present the budget is who will be the finance minister in the state if he does not contest in the next 6 months?

The assembly is going to start on July 2. The session will begin with the Governor’s address. The session will start at 2 pm on the 2nd. This time the assembly is in the eyes of everyone Because the session will be without the Left-Congress. Nowsad of ISF will be the only MLA of the alliance. Shuvendu Adhikari will be seen as the Leader of the Opposition.



