June 22, 2021

Petrol-Diesel prices in the face of Century

#Kolkata: On the one hand, the goal is to reduce the level of pollution. On the other hand, the price of Petrol-Diesel has touched a century. Therefore, the state transport department has an alternative idea to release not only the government but also the common people. The MOU was signed with a company supplying CNG to the state transport department. MOU has been signed to make CNG STATION in all the bus depots in Kolkata. Shortly after the MOU was signed, Transport Minister Firhad Hakim inaugurated the CNG STATION at Kasba Paribahan Bhaban. There were also representatives of the gas company. Just as government buses and other vehicles can collect CNG from such CNG STATION, the citizens of the city can also collect CNG for their vehicles from here. The gas company announced plans for 130 CNG stations in Kolkata city, suburbs and across the state. The state transport department is concerned about the skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. The goal of green Kolkata is pollution control on the one hand, and saving on the other. The MOU is aimed at both, said the Transport Minister. For now, gas will reach the CNG stations by transport from Durgapur. The pipeline will be connected to all CNG stations in the state within the next five years. “In the way petrol-diesel prices are going up every day, we will ask not only government vehicles but also the general public to increase CNG usage. Several CNG stations will be set up in Kolkata city itself. Many will benefit from getting CNG at hand, ”said Transport Minister Firhad Hakim. “We have decided to increase the use of CNG and electric in government vehicles,” he added. The number of our government CNG vehicles is not very high. Converting all vehicles to CNG is currently very costly. So Punjab is technologically advanced in Automobile. We are therefore trying to find out by talking to the experts there. Whether it is possible to convert diesel or petrol vehicles to CNG at all by keeping the cost within reach! A special team from the transport department will visit Punjab soon to discuss the matter with experts there. In addition, we have many buses that are currently unusable. Falling into different depots and getting ruined. We will also look into whether those buses can be revived with CNG.

