Prashant Kishor wants to implement West Bengal model to remove Narendra Modi from power ‘West Bengal Model’ on PK’s head, why not vote for third option for 2024? – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Prashant Kishore wants to use the West Bengal model as a tool to defeat Narendra Modi in 2024. He said that the second or third front that the opposition was talking about would not work at all to remove the BJP. PK7 told News18Bangla itself According to him, the BJP can be defeated only if the anti-Modi vote is brought together in the whole country like West Bengal. That is why PK wants to insist on a formula against the state-based one in the way shown by Mamata. However, it is clear that the Mamata model is going to be the trump card of the Pacific in the battle of 2024.

Prashant Kishore also had a meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday Prashant Kishore 7 met with Power for the second time in the last two weeks PK7 himself admitted that political discussions on 2024 were held at that meeting Prashant Kishore himself said, ‘We have had political discussions about the 2024 Lok Sabha elections We talked for about two and a half to three hours However, this meeting has nothing to do with the second or third alternative power Because the second or third option that is being talked about is meaningless History has shown that this is not the case. That is why PK is not attending the meeting of non-Congress opposition parties with Sharad Pawar on this day. But just as he has met Sharad Pawar, Prashant will meet other opposition leaders in the coming days. The indication that he is becoming Chanakya in the battle of 2024 is also clear

Prashant Kishore thinks that there is no acceptance of that power when it comes to people as a second or third option in the first place. As a result, the rate is somehow confirmed before the fight So vote guru PK6 wants to emphasize the main anti-Modi option He also acknowledged the need for the opposition to unite across the country But the PKK is also reminded that the BJP cannot be defeated if the opposition fights as a single force across the country. And it is here that Prashant Kishore seeks to emphasize a one-on-one fight against the state-based one, as Mamata Banerjee has shown in the past. Abhishek Banerjee also emphasized on the strategy of this direct fight with the BJP In other words, the BJP should have a single fight with the strongest party in the state So that anti-Modi votes can be gathered in one place like in West Bengal Only then will Prashant be confident that the opposition will be able to reach its goal in 2024.

The West Bengal model can be taken as an example Because in this state, people are relying on Narendra Modi or Mamata Banerjee for their opposition to the BJP, even though there is a united front in the register. So even though the alliance was formed, the united front 7 has been washed away On the other hand, the BJP has collapsed in Bengal as almost the entire anti-Modi vote went to the grassroots. Other opposition parties in the country have also regained the confidence to defeat the BJP Therefore, Prashant Kishore wants to explain the importance of the West Bengal model to the opposition forces However, only time will tell whether there will be a battle between Modi and Mamata at the national level like in Bengal

And here the question arises, what will be the role of the Congress in this tactic of Prashant Kishore? Because there is still no way to deny the presence of the Congress and the vote bank in the whole country The Congress is not present at the meeting of the state forum of opposition parties with Sharad Pawar in Delhi. But Prashant Kishore wants to move forward with the Congress But not as a commander, but as a comrade-in-arms of other opposition parties. As has been seen in the past, the second or third option, even if it is talked about, is in fact a Congress-led alliance. Sonia or Rahul Gandhi became the face of its leadership As a result, the very purpose of uniting the opposition was ruined With three years left in the book, Prashant Kishore has started the work of arranging the lottery for 2024 well.

Kamalika Sengupta