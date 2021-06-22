Saradha Chit Fund Case: Will Saradha Chit Fund be refunded? What is the basis of this hope after 6 years! More details …

#Kolkata: The Saradha Chit Fund Scam came to light in April 2013. The arrested were Sarada captain Sudipta Sen and Debjani Mukherjee. In the same year, the state government made arrangements to return the money to the depositors in the formation of Shyamal Sen Commission. After 6 years, the Commission has again taken initiative to pay the remaining Tk 137 crore to the depositors. During the hearing of the Saradha Chit Fund case on Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court heard about the formation of a one-member committee to recover the money from the Sarda depositors. And that is why the depositors are seeing the light of hope.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee has not yet heard the final decision on when, how and under whose leadership the committee will be formed. It is learned that the matter of formation of the committee will be clarified on June 29, the day of the next hearing. Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal also questioned why the final report submitted by the Shyamal Sen Commission was still pending with the Registrar General of the Calcutta High Court.

The court also wanted to know why the Rs 137 crore that was spent after the expiry of the Shyamal Sen Commission and what the state had used for its needs could not be given to ordinary depositors. The judges also questioned whether the amount of money in the hands of the CBI by confiscating various properties could be sent to a one-member committee.

The state has promised to pay Rs 500 crore to depositors through the Shyamal Sen Commission. The state pays back Rs 26 crore. The commission returned Tk 251 crore. 102 crore by bouncing check due to wrong address. Arindam Das and Shubhashis Chakraborty, lawyers for the depositors, said, “Earlier, the High Court set up a committee headed by retired Justice SP Talukder to return money to MPS chit funds. The talukdar committee is now overseeing the process of returning more than 50 chit funds.” SONGSTHAR Executive Director Devyani Mukherjee was granted bail by the High Court in the Sarada case on Saturday.