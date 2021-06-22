Supreme court judge steps aside from hearing plea of ​​Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister withdraws from hearing in Narad case – News18 Bangla

#NewDelhi: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Malay Ghatak wanted to file affidavits in the Narad case. But that petition was dismissed by the 7th bench of the Calcutta High Court The Chief Minister and the Law Minister had appealed to the Supreme Court challenging the decision of the Calcutta High Court. But Supreme Court Justice Aniruddha Basu withdrew from hearing the pleas of the Chief Minister and the Law Minister.

However, soon after Justice Aniruddha Basu withdrew from the case, a new bench of justices was sent to the Supreme Court to hear the appeal. The case will be heard in the Supreme Court next Friday Until then, the Narad case will not be heard in the Calcutta High Court

During the hearing of the Narad case, allegations were made by the CBI against the Chief Minister and the Law Minister for exerting influence. The allegations were made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Narad case, citing the events leading up to the arrest of four state leaders in May. The Chief Minister and the Law Minister tried to file affidavits in the Calcutta High Court arguing against the CBI’s statement. But a larger bench of the Calcutta High Court dismissed the plea of ​​their lawyers The court argued that the affidavit was not filed in time

Earlier, Supreme Court Justice Indira Banerjee had withdrawn from a case of post-poll violence in the state.