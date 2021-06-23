June 23, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Centre using brute force against Bandyopadhyay, says Mamata

3 min read
27 mins ago admin


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday described the Centre’s proposed move to start major penalty proceedings against the former State Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay as highly irresponsible behaviour.

She said the Centre was victimising Mr. Bandyopadhyay and using brute force against a very competent and dedicated officer.

“If by using brute force someone wants to be a selfish giant, then the law will take its own course,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Bandyopadhyay, she said, was free to take his own decisions, and the State government would fully support him. After the former Chief Secretary opted to retire on May 31, the State government appointed him Chief Adviser to the Chief Minister.

Ms. Banerjee said that the officer, who had lost three family members, including his brother, to COVID-19 in a span of a few weeks, was undergoing “mental agony”. She said the former Chief Secretary was not alone in his fight and he was getting support from bureaucrats across the country.

By-polls in West Bengal

Taking a swipe at the Election Commission of India, the Chief Minister said it must be waiting for an approval from the Prime Minister for holding by-polls in the State. “I request the Prime Minister to allow the by-election,” she said.

Election to several constituencies where contestants had died or resigned after the polls were pending. The Chief Minister herself was likely to contest from the Bhawanipur Assembly seat, which was vacated by Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay. Ms. Banerjee lost in Nandigram by a narrow margin of 1956 votes in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Ms. Banerjee said the by-election should ideally be held within six months and she was expecting an announcement in the next seven days.

“Elections were held when the case positivity rate had climbed to 33%. Now the case positivity rate is three per cent and it will come down further in the next few days,” she said. The BJP was unable to digest its defeat in the State, she said.

WHO approval of Covaxin

She urged the Centre to speed up the process of obtaining WHO approval for Covaxin as students who had been administered the vaccine were unable to travel outside the country.

She said the State government would revamp its vaccination process and increase daily vaccination from three lakh to four lakh. The State government would treat mothers with children under 12 years as a priority group in the vaccination process to prevent the third wave of the pandemic affecting children.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Breakdown of spirit of cooperative federalism at GST Council meetings: Bengal Minister

2 hours ago admin
3 min read

Covid-19 | Caution remains the best weapon against possible third wave, say doctors in Kolkata

5 hours ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal sets up panel to manage third wave

19 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

3 min read

Centre using brute force against Bandyopadhyay, says Mamata

27 mins ago admin
2 min read

Exciting information about fake IAS, vaccine from matching bagri!

28 mins ago admin
2 min read

More than 1,000 people were given the fake corona vaccine

59 mins ago admin
2 min read

Dilip marries Nusrat, demands resignation – News18 Bangla

1 hour ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.