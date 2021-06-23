Corona’s first offline exam joint entrance of the year, new exam day announced – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: This year’s Madhyamik Exam and HS Exam have been completely canceled due to the increase in Coronavirus 2nd Wave. After seeking feedback from students, parents and the general public, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided to cancel the exam. But, if the Higher Secondary Examination is canceled, will the Joint Entrance Examination be canceled standing in that place? This uncertainty began naturally with the Joint Entrance Examination. However, all the speculations have been blown away, but this year will be the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021).

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main 2021) is being held this year, state Joint Entrance Board sources said on Wednesday. However, the test will be postponed from July 11 to July 18. This year this joint (Joint Entrance Exam 2021) is going to be the first offline exam. That is, the students have to go to the test center and take the test, not sitting at home. According to the board sources, the test seats will be available at the education center near the home of the examinees. The board wants to make arrangements in that way. The test will be held in a total of 264 centers. The result of the joint will be out by August 14. And the admission process will be completed by September 15.

The State Government was contacted on behalf of the State Joint Entrance Board in this regard. The biggest thing is, it was by no means possible to cancel this test. Because, it’s an entrance exam. Those who pass this exam get the opportunity to get admission in various engineering and pharmacy national courses. The state government may have decided to postpone the examination as the higher secondary examination has been canceled. It is believed that the board decided to postpone the test in consultation with Mamata Banerjee.