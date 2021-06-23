Delta Plus claws in eight places in the country, the infection increased in Bengal! Be careful

#Kolkata: As the country returns to recovery after the second wave of corona, Delta Plus is once again frowning in panic. Experts fear that the third wave of Kovid will hit the country. In line with that, the number of daily attacks in Bengal also increased slightly. The number of new victims was 1,852 on Tuesday, and 1,925 on Wednesday. At the same time, 36 people have died in Corona in the last 24 hours. The number of active patients did not change much. At present, there are 22,038 active corona patients in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.32 percent.

However, there are concerns about the North 24 Parganas. In the last 24 hours, 218 people have been infected with corona in this district and 9 people have died. In Kolkata, 17 people were infected and 6 died. In South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, East and West Midnapore, Nadia, Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling, more than 100 people have been newly infected. 6 people died in Darjeeling.

The Corona Delta Plus variant is currently a concern for the country. This new terror has already taken hold in eight places of the country. Due to which the number of daily victims has increased by about 19 thousand. Delta strain or B.1.617.2 variant has already been introduced in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. The Union Health Ministry has already warned the state governments about this. According to official sources, the Delta Plus variant has already taken hold in several other states.

The new Delta Plus is a delta transformation (B.1.617.2) that had a devastating effect on the second wave of corona in India. In addition to India, Delta Plus is still available in 9 countries around the world. Delta Plus has been found in America, England, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

At the moment, Maharashtra (Maharashtra Delta Plus) has the highest number of Delta Plus. A maximum of nine Delta Plus variants have been found in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. Then there is Jalgaon 7 Where 6 people are affected Two cases have been registered in Mumbai and one each in Palghar, Thane and Sindhudurg. The three victims found in Kerala were found in Palakkad and Pathanamthitta. Among them, a four-year-old child was reported to be infected. In this situation, the increase in corona infection in the state is raising some concerns.